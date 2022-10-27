ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fine and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #296, Allen at Wichita, on Oct. 22.

Allen's Spencer Asuchak has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions while serving as a non-uniform assistant coach at 19:29 of the second period.

Asuchak will miss Allen's games vs. Wichita on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for 14 games as the result of his actions after leaving the ice surface at 19:29 of the second period.

Robidoux will miss the next 14 games on Allen's schedule and will be eligible to return on Dec. 4.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

