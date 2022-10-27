Sharks Reassign Former Olympian Mann to Wichita

October 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Goaltender Strauss Mann with the San Jose Barracuda

(Wichita Thunder) Goaltender Strauss Mann with the San Jose Barracuda(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the San Jose Sharks have reassigned goaltender Strauss Mann from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Mann, 24, appeared in his first AHL game on Wednesday night against the Ontario Reign. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 2-1 loss. The Greenwich, Connecticut native signed his first NHL deal with the Sharks this past April.

Last season, the 6-foot, 175-pound netminder played in 22 games for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League. He went 13-8-1 with a 2.19 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and recorded three shutouts.

He also had the privilege of representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Mann played twice during the tournament, going 1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and .945 save percentage.

Prior to heading over to Sweden, Mann attended the University of Michigan for three seasons. He compiled a 34-29-9 record, 2.14 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and 11 shutouts. Mann ranks fourth in Michigan history in shutouts and set a single-season record with six in 2019-20.

Mann claimed several awards during his time at Michigan. He was named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year (2019-20), First All-Star Team (2019-20), Second All-Star Team (2020-21), Academic All-Big Ten (2019-20, 2020-21) and was the Michigan Student Athlete Rookie of the Year (2018-19).

During his junior hockey career, Mann helped the United States Hockey League's Fargo Force to the Clark Cup Championship. He went 22-8-3, sported a 1.86 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and five shutouts during the regular season. Mann went 11-2-1 over 14 games in the postseason with a 2.09 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Additionally, goaltender Liam Hughes has been released.

Wichita remains at home this Friday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m. as the Tulsa Oilers make their first trip of the season to INTRUST Bank Arena. Friday is QuikTrip Buy-In and Scout Night. Click this link here to get your complimentary upper level ticket that can be upgraded into the lower level.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

