Neiley, Pelech, Sylvester Named as 2022-23 Gladiators Captains

October 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. -Eric Neiley, Mike Pelech, and Cody Sylvester have been announced as the captains for the 2022-23 Atlanta Gladiators, the team announced on Thursday. All three will wear the alternate captain's "A" this season. Head Coach Jeff Pyle has elected not to give out the captain's "C".

"I think we have the three guys on the team with experience that lead by example," said Pyle of his 2022-23 captains. "They're all relatively quiet guys that the rest of the room respect. It is a great balance for our locker room."

The trio all wore an "A" on their sweaters at various points throughout the 2021-22 season for Atlanta, and all three have held leadership positions previously in their careers. During Atlanta's 2019-20 campaign, Neiley was an alternate captain while leading the team with 55 points (24G-31A). The eighth-year pro is in his fifth season with the Gladiators. Pelech recently served as captain for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Sylvester was named an alternate captain for the Wheeling Nailers during the 2020-21 season in which he tied for the team lead in scoring.

Retired Gladiators legend Derek Nesbitt previously donned the captain's "C" for five of Atlanta's last six seasons dating back to the 2015-16 campaign. 2018-19 was the last season that Pyle did not award a "C" to any player, and thus Nesbitt served as an alternate captain.

The Gladiators meet the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 PM at Amway Center for the club's first road test. Watch the action live on FloHockey.TV or listen to the Gladiators on Mixlr.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.