Thunder Announces First-Ever Fight Fentanyl Night

October 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team has partnered with the Wichita Metro Crime Commission and Holland Pathways to host Fight Fentanyl Night on Saturday, October 28.

"We're delighted to partner with the Wichita Thunder for Fight Fentanyl Night," commented Sharon Van Horn, Chief Operating Officer for the Wichita Metro Crime Commission. "October is Drug Awareness Month and we, as parents and grandparents and as a community must let our youth know the dangers of Fentanyl."

Sedgwick County launched their One Pill Can Kill Fentanyl Awareness Campaign in September, 2022. Fentanyl deaths were on track to exceed over 300 when the campaign was introduced. Fentanyl is an opioid which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Thunder for this event," said Travis Kalcik, Executive Director of Holland Pathways. "This embodies the spirit of determination, teamwork, and hope at Holland Pathways. It mirrors what we do, where we're dedicated to helping individuals rediscover their purpose and passion after overcoming the challenges of addiction."

By aligning with the Wichita Thunder, the Wichita Metro Crime Commission and Holland Pathways aims to break down the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery, encouraging community members to openly discuss these important issues and seek help if needed.

Both entities will be in attendance on the concourse and have a chance to visit with the crowd during intermission about the dangers of fentanyl.

