K-Wings Loaned Forward Ty Glover from Canucks
October 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that Vancouver (NHL) has loaned forward Ty Glover to the team.
Glover, 23, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, Salford, Great Britain native who's entering his second professional season and scored 12 points (7g, 5a, 15 PIM) in 49 games played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) last season.
Before Glover's AHL career, the forward spent two seasons with Western Michigan University (NCAA), recording 32 points (13g, 19a, 58 PIM) in 63 games played.
Glover signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent in March of 2022 and was traded by Pittsburgh to Vancouver on October 17.
The K-Wings also announced forwards Aidan Spellacy, Brent Raedeke and goaltender Mariah Fujimagari have been released from their tryout agreements. Also, forward Brandon Yeamans has been traded to Allen for future considerations.
Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.
