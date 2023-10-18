Gicewicz, Luce, Assigned to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that forward Carson Gicewicz and defenseman Griffin Luce have been assigned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals.

Gicewicz, 26, is entering his fourth professional season after a successful collegiate career at St. Lawrence University and the University of Massachusetts. In 2020-21, the 6'3 forward won the NCAA Division 1 Hockey Championship as a member of the Minutemen, producing 24 points that season (17g, 7a) in 28 games played.

During the last three seasons, Gicewicz has spent time with the Rockford Ice Hogs, Rochester Americans and was signed to an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season.

Luce played his college hockey at the University of Michigan, appearing in 131 total games and amassing 14 points (3g, 11a). The 25-year-old defenseman began his professional career with the Rapid City Rush in 2020-21, producing two assists in 12 games played. During that same year, the physical blue liner was called up to the AHL, skating in 22 games with the Rochester Americans. In 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Williamsville, New York, native appeared in 64 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

"Carson and Griffin are both players and people that not only make our team deeper as far as experience and talent, but also with character and leadership," Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt remarked. "They have great attitudes and play the right way, which will help our team in search of two points night in and night out."

