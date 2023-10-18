Icemen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Anthony Petruzzelli

Forward Anthony Petruzzelli with the Fort Wayne Komets

(Jacksonville Icemen, Credit: Josh Gales) Forward Anthony Petruzzelli with the Fort Wayne Komets(Jacksonville Icemen, Credit: Josh Gales)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Anthony Petruzzelli for the upcoming 2023-234 season.

Petruzzelli, 30, played the past five seasons with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets where he totaled 211 points (100g, 111a) in 323 career ECHL contests from 2018-2023. The 5-10, 190-pound forward captained the Komets in each of the past two seasons, while winning a Kelly Cup Championship with Fort Wayne in 2021. Petruzzelli has recorded at least 25 goals in each of the past two seasons, including a 57-point campaign during the 2021-22 season.

During the 2019-20 season, Petruzzelli made four appearances with the AHL's Chicaho Wolves. Prior to his professional career, Petruzzelli played four seasons at the University of Vermont, where he spent time as a teammate of current Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko (2014-2015) and forward Derek Lodermeier (2016-2018).

Petruzzelli started this season overseas with the EIHL's Guildford Flames and collected an assist in four games.

The Icemen open the 2023-24 season at home this weekend against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

