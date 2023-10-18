Steelheads Sign Goaltender Dylan Wells to an ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Dylan Wells to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season. In addition, the team has released netminder Kaden Fulcher from his ECHL contract.

Wells, 25, began this season at NHL Training Camp with the Nashville Predators then with their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, on a tryout contract. The 6-foot-2, 190lb native of St. Catharines, ON played two games for the Steelheads last season posting a (2-0-0) record with a 1.99 goals against average and .939 save percentage. He made 31 saves on 33 shots on Apr. 5 in a 3-2 overtime win vs. Utah while stopping 26 of 28 shots he faced on Apr. 8 in a 3-2 win at Utah.

The sixth-year pro spent last season on an NHL contract initially signing with the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 2. He made his NHL debut with Chicago on Nov. 5 coming in relief vs. Winnipeg making 12 saves on 13 shots in 20 minutes. Wells was acquired by the Dallas Stars via trade on Mar. 2 with forward Max Domi in exchange for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2023 second round pick. He appeared in 20 AHL games last season, 17 with Rockford and three with Texas.

Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, round 5, #123 overall he signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Oilers on Mar. 17, 2017. He spent his first three years splitting time with the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) and Bakersfield Condors (AHL) before he was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes from Edmonton on Jul, 14, 2021 in exchange for future considerations. During the 2021-22 campaign he played three games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves and appeared in 43 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Wells has appeared in 78 career ECHL games posting a (35-33-5) record with 3.61 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. He has played 42 AHL games posting a (16-18-4) record with 3.16 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Steelheads will release their Opening Night Roster tomorrow at 10 a.m. Idaho begins their season on Friday night in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena vs. the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m. The same two teams will face-off against one another on Saturday night.

