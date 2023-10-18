Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey
October 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.
Bjorklund, 21, was sidelined for most of the 2022-23 season with an injury. He started one game for the Stingrays last season, a 5-4 shootout victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. 2023-24 will be Bjorklund's second season of professional hockey. He was selected #179 overall by the Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Before turning pro, Bjorklund skated with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, playing 96 career games, with a 40-48-4 record, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage.
Gibson, 24, recently completed a four-year NCAA career at Harvard University, where he went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. Gibson led the Crimson to NCAA tournament appearances in his junior and senior seasons.
The Stingrays open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.
