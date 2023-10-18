Swetlikoff Assigned to Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) have assigned forward Alex Swetlikoff to the Ghost Pirates.

Swetlikoff, 22, scored 20 goals and notched 30 assists in 68 games last season with Savannah. The Kelowna, BC, native ranked second on the club with points (50) and first in shots on goal (202).

Swetlikoff turned pro after playing 178 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 138 points (58 goals, 80 assists) over four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets and the Everett Silvertips.

Savannah's season-opening roster is expected to be finalized later today.

The Ghost Pirates open the 2023-24 regular season on Friday night against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:30 p.m. at a sold-out Enmarket Arena. For additional ticket information, please contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.

