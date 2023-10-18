NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Bruins Draft Pick Ryan Mast Reassigned to Maine

October 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release


PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners received a big boost to their blue line on Wednesday, as defenseman Ryan Mast was reassigned to Maine from the Providence Bruins. Mast played for the Mariners in Saturday's preseason game was a 2021 draft pick of the Boston Bruins.

A 6'5, 221 blueliner from Bloomfield Hills, MI, Mast was selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins, 181st overall. The 20-year-old will enter his rookie campaign, after three Ontario Hockey League seasons for the Sarnia Sting. In 2022-23, he posted eight goals and 22 assists in 51 games, also skating in 15 playoff games, with three assists. Mast was a teammate of fellow Mariners defenseman Ethan Ritchie in Sarnia.

Mast skated in Saturday's Mariners preseason contest at Worcester, a 4-2 loss to the Railers.

The Mariners begin their milestone fifth season on Friday at the Trois-Rivieres Lions, a 7 PM puck drop. Fans are invited to a Watch Party at Three Dollar Deweys, which will stream away games all season long. The Home Opener, presented by Evergreen Credit Union is Saturday at 6 PM, also against the Lions. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

