Bruins Draft Pick Ryan Mast Reassigned to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners received a big boost to their blue line on Wednesday, as defenseman Ryan Mast was reassigned to Maine from the Providence Bruins. Mast played for the Mariners in Saturday's preseason game was a 2021 draft pick of the Boston Bruins.

A 6'5, 221 blueliner from Bloomfield Hills, MI, Mast was selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins, 181st overall. The 20-year-old will enter his rookie campaign, after three Ontario Hockey League seasons for the Sarnia Sting. In 2022-23, he posted eight goals and 22 assists in 51 games, also skating in 15 playoff games, with three assists. Mast was a teammate of fellow Mariners defenseman Ethan Ritchie in Sarnia.

Mast skated in Saturday's Mariners preseason contest at Worcester, a 4-2 loss to the Railers.

