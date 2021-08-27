Thunder Announce Preseason Schedule

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced a home-and-home preseason series against the Reading Royals.

The Thunder will host the Royals on Friday, October 15th at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY and then will travel to Reading, PA for another matchup on Saturday, October 16th at Santander Arena.

More information on how to secure your tickets to the Thunder's preseason game will be announced in the coming weeks.

