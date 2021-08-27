Thunder Sign Rookie Forwards Shewfelt, Jeanson

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, announced today the signing of rookie forwards Andrew Shewfelt and Tyler Jeanson for the 2021-22 season.

"I'm excited to have both Andrew and Tyler coming to our team for the coming season," said Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Shewfelt was described to me as a swiss army knife with speed. Jeanson was recognized by his peers as a leader in the dressing room by being named as an alternate captain."

Shewfelt, 25, turns pro after playing three seasons at Dalhouse University (USports). A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward finished his college career with 46 points (20g, 26a) in 90 games. His best season came in 2018-19 when he tallied 23 points (8g, 15a) in 30 games.

"I'm thrilled to be coming to Wichita for my first year of professional hockey," stated Shewfelt. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city, fans, and the organization. I'm excited to get down there and get to work. My conversations with Coach Ramsay have been really good. I feel he is a coach that not only has a great knowledge of the game, but also a passion and commitment to his players, so I'm excited to be learning and working with him. After the success of the team last year, I'm looking to step in and help the in any way I can. I'm the type of player that can take on various roles throughout the lineup, so I believe I can contribute right away to the success of the Thunder."

Prior to heading to school, Shewfelt played four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Halifax and Drummondville. His best season came in 2015-16 as he recorded 26 points (11g, 15a) in 65 games for the Mooseheads. He also played 26 games during the 2016-17 season for the Maritime Junior Hockey League's Amherst Ramblers. In 26 games, he potted 26 points (11g, 15a) before finishing the season with Drummondville (QMJHL).

Jeanson, 23, begins his pro career after completing a four-year career at Colgate University. During his senior campaign, he was named as an alternate captain. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward from Carman, Manitoba had 29 points (10g, 19a) in 114 games for the Raiders. Jeanson is a former teammate of Bobby McMann, who played for the Thunder this past season. He was also a teammate of Thunder blueliner Dean Stewart during his junior career with the MJHL's Portage Terriers.

"I'm very excited to be joining Wichita for this upcoming season," commented Jeanson. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to compete at the pro level and I'm looking forward to helping this team any way I can. I have heard nothing but great things from my former teammates Dean Stewart and Bobby McMann about their time with the Thunder last season. I can't wait to experience the city of Wichita and meet the amazing fans myself come this fall."

Prior to committing to Colgate, Jeanson played two seasons for the North American Hockey League's Minot Minotauros. He racked up 42 points (17g, 25a) in 52 games and piled up 104 penalty minutes during the 2016-17 season. Jeanson was named as the NAHL Community Service Award winner for the Central Division that same season.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

