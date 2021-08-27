Forward Luc Brown Inks Deal with Steelheads for 2021-22 Season

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed forward Luc Brown to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

"I'm just really looking forward to getting the opportunity to head to Boise," said Brown. "I've heard nothing but good things from past players and other guys around the league. That's one thing that made me want to sign there, and I'm looking forward to getting things going."

Brown, 25, played nine games between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Orlando Solar Bears during the 2020-21 season, posting two goals and one assists for three points with two penalty minutes, all with the Swamp Rabbits. The Napanee, Ont. native made his ECHL debut on Jan. 15, 2021 with Greenville against South Carolina and scored his first professional goal in the same game. He completed his collegiate career at the University of Alaska-Anchorage in 2019-20, boasting a career-best 20 points (8-12-20) through 20 games while serving as an assistant captain.

The 6-foot forward is another player that made the jump from collegiate play to the professional game during the pandemic year, which marked four teams in three seasons. While the season had not gone as scripted for Brown during his first season, the opportunity to spend time with players and assimilate to the game and lifestyle paid off well heading toward his second professional season.

"Coming into this year, I know what to expect. I just think the experience helps, no matter how many games it was or how much playing time I had. Guys think the game a lot better at the pro level, so it's reading and reacting at the right time. Players are a lot smarter, so as long as you get the puck to the tape or you find an open area someone will find you. It's a lot better hockey IQ, and it's a faster game.

"I'm in a different position compared to past years being a younger guy, so learning from guys who have been there has been my big thing. I played juniors at 16 years old, and from then on it was always about learning from older teammates. It was the same thing in college. Even just by watching, you can learn a lot from the older players with what they do and how they act."

"Luc has been part of the plan for the last two off-seasons, so to be able to continue those conversations this year and reach an agreement is very exciting for us," said Sheen on Brown. "He brings a very dynamic offensive set of abilities, and I believe he has a tremendous future here with the Steelheads. We're looking for him to have a big impact right away."

Brown began his collegiate career at Union College for three seasons beginning with the 2016-17 campaign, tallying 23 points (9-14-23) with 35 penalty minutes through 66 games. He led Union rookies in goals and scoring (6-9-15) during his freshman season. He concluded his four-year junior career with the Wellington Dukes, serving as an assistant captain and was named the 2015-16 OJHL Most Valuable Player, leading the league in goals (42) and scoring (91). He was also named to Team Canada East U19 squad for the 2015-16 World Jr. A Challenge, posting five points (2-3-5) in five games.

"One of the biggest things for me this year, and I know it's a big cliché, is just getting better every day," said Brown. "There are always things you can work on, and I like to keep a positive mindset and have that mentality going to the rink. Everyone wants to get to the next level, so I think if you can have that mentality then it can take you farther in the game."

Brown is the seventh Steelheads player and fourth forward announced to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season, joining forwards Zack Andrusiak, Will Merchant and A.J. White, defensemen Casey Johnson and Evan Wardley, and goaltender Jake Kupsky. Future announcements and signings will be announced throughout the summer, and you can follow who's been added on the team's Summer Signing Tracker.

