Stingrays Sign Forward Lawton Courtnall

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Lawton Courtnall for the 2021-2022 season.

Courtnall, 25, spent his rookie professional season with the AHL Wheeling Nailers during the 2020-21season, scoring 13 points on eight goals and five assists while appearing in 54 games. On July 6, the Stingrays acquired the rights to Courtnall from the Nailers to complete a trade initially made on March 23, 2021.

"I am honored to be a part of such a great organization," said Lawton Courtnall. "I can't wait to make this city and the Stingrays fanbase proud of what this team will accomplish this season. Let's go Stingrays!"

Measuring at 6-feet and 210-pounds, Courtnall had a four-year collegiate career at Western Michigan University from 2016-20 where he appeared in 138 games and totaled 36 points on 17 goals and 19 assists. Courtnall saw action in at least 30 games in all four seasons and has his best campaign as a senior tallying 10 points on five goals and five assists while earning a +4 rating.

"Lawton is a great addition to our team," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "We saw him in the league last season and were really impressed with his game overall. Fans can expect to see a lot of speed from him, and we are excited to see the energy he will bring to our lineup."

Prior to his time with WMU, Courtnall native played three seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks and Sioux Falls Stampede. While in Sioux Falls, the left-shot attacker helped his team claim a Clark Cup Championship in 2015, playing with multiple former Stingrays in Will Graber, Alec Marsh, Tyler Nanne and Matt Nuttle. Courtnall had his best junior campaign the following season when he had 31 points in 58 games on 15 goals and 16 assists.

Courtnall's father, Russ Courtnall, played 15 seasons in the NHL and played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota North Stars, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings. In addition, his sister Aly Courtnall won a National Championship at UCLA in soccer.

The 29th season of Stingrays hockey begins in North Charleston on October 23 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

