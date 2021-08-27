Royals Announce Preseason Game against Adirondack October 16

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Friday a home-and-home preseason series against the Adirondack Thunder on Oct. 15 and 16 with the Royals' home game on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Admission for the game will be free with a donation of a canned good. The Royals have partnered with Helping Harvest to promote the cause.

"We're delighted to work with the Reading Royals again to help the people of Berks and Schuylkill Counties," Jay Worrall, the director of Helping Harvest said. "By collecting canned goods for admission, the Royals are assisting us and our more than 320 program partners in our fight against hunger."

Royals general manager David Farrar shares Worrall's enthusiasm for the fight.

"We always want to help our community, so continuing to work with Helping Harvest for our home preseason game is of the upmost importance," he said. "We'd like to thank Jay and the organization's eagerness to help head this special partnership."

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the Royals and Thunder will play each other twice in the preseason. Over the six previous games from 2017-19, the Royals are 5-0-1 in these preseason ties.

This preseason game will be the first time that professional hockey will be played in Berks County since the 2019-20 season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Royals played the now-defunct Brampton Beast at Santander Arena on March 8, 2019 to a 3-1 loss before playing their final game for a year-and-a-half on March 10 at Wheeling in a 5-1 victory.

October 16's preseason finale will mark the end of the Royals' training camp before the roster will be officially set for the 20thAnniversary Season opener at Norfolk on Oct. 22 and the home opener on Oct. 23.

To find out more about Helping Harvest's goals, please visit its website at HelpingHarvest.org.

