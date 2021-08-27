Icemen Captain Wacey Rabbit Announces His Retirement

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Jacksonville Icemen Captain Wacey Rabbit announced his retirement on Thursday.

Rabbit, 34, concludes his impressive playing career with nealry 800 games played. Rabbit posted 112 points in three seasons with the Icemen, serving as the team's Captain in 2020-21 season. During the 2018-19 season, Rabbit led the Icemen in points (61), goals (29) and assists (31). Rabbit shares an Icemen team record with Mike Hedden for most points in a game with five.

In addition, Rabbit registered 95 points (36g, 59a) in stints with the AHL's Providence Bruins (2006-2009), Milwaukee Admirals (2009-10) and San Antonio Rampage (2011-12). Rabbit has also logged 65 points in 75 career ECHL games.

The Lethbridge, Alberta resident, has also amassed 301 points during his time overseas in Norway, Romania, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Austria and Japan won a Memorial Cup Championship with the WHL's Vancouver Giants in 2007.

The entire Icemen organization would like to wish Wacey Rabbit and his family all the best in their future endeavors.

