All You Need to Know for Fan Fest

When: Saturday, August 28th, 2021 from 11am-2pm

Where: North Charleston Coliseum

Please park in Lot A, parking is FREE. Walk up to the Coliseum on Montague Avenue side and enter through the Season Ticket Holders entrance. You will be greeted by a Stingrays staff member who will check you into Fan Fest. Water will be provided inside.

Featured Events

Q&A with Coach Ryan Blair - From 12-12:30pm, Coach Blair will answer fan submitted questions and talk about the upcoming season!

Equipment Sale - Purchase equipment used by Stingrays players, cash only.

Select a Seat - Walk around the arena to find the seat you want to cheer on the Stingrays this season. Anyone who purchases a ticket package at Fan Fest will be entered for a chance to win a team signed jersey.

Locker Room Tour - Walk through the locker room to see where the Rays lace up before stepping onto the ice.

DASH Raffle Events - There will be two DASH raffles tomorrow, one for a team-signed red adult 3x-Large Jersey and the other is a team-signed warrior stick. Keep an eye out for flyers with QR codes around the arena to participate and buy your raffle tickets.

DASH Jersey Auction - Bid on game worn jerseys from our 2020-21 season through the DASH App. Auction will go live at 10:30am and conclude at 1:30pm. Starting bids are at $250.

Cool Ray's Kids Club Table - Memberships to the coolest club in town are officially open starting on Saturday!

Alumni and Player Appearances - Past and current Stingrays players will be joining the Fan Fest fun, so keep an eye out and make sure to say hi!

Stingrays Merchandise Table - Stock up on all your Stingrays gear and memorabilia for the upcoming season, card only.

Cool Ray Appearance - Cool Ray will be walking around the arena ready to celebrate with the best fans!

HAVE FUN AND LET'S GO STINGRAYS!

