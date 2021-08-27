Brian Gardner Named New Voice of the Rush

August 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Brian Gardner has been named the new Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting, and Voice of the Rush.

"I could not be more excited to join the Rush," said Gardner. "From the very first conversation during the interview process, it was clear to me that this was an organization that I wanted to be a part of. I am extraordinarily grateful to Spire Sports + Entertainment for the opportunity and am pumped to get the season started in October."

Gardner arrives in Rapid City after four seasons as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL. He was the first-ever Voice of the Rail Yard Dawgs, joining the team prior to its inaugural season in 2016-17.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian aboard," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey. "He brings a ton of experience and the right attitude to thrive in this role and with the Rush organization. I am confident that he will be a great fit and that our fans, local media, and the entire community will be happy to have him here."

Gardner replaces Mark Binetti, who was recently named the Director of Broadcasting and Community Relations and Voice of the AHL's Stockton Heat. Binetti departed the Black Hills at the beginning of August after eight seasons with the Rush.

"Mark will be a tough person to replace," said Gardner. "I have the utmost respect for the job that he did here. In my brief time in town so far, it's clear he made a big impression on the fans and the community and that I have some big shoes to fill."

A 29-year-old native of Burke, Virginia in the Washington, D.C. area, Gardner brings eight years of professional broadcasting experience to the Rush, including time in minor league baseball with the Salem Red Sox and Binghamton Mets, college basketball at Radford University and college hockey for Middlebury University. He is a 2013 graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.