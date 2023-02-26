Thunder Adds Netminder Kapelmaster

February 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster

(Wichita Thunder) Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster(Wichita Thunder)

TOLEDO, OH - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of netminder Justin Kapelmaster ahead of today's meeting against Toledo.

Kapelmaster, 27, is in his third year as a pro. A native of Coral Springs, Florida, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has played in two games this season. He saw action with the Reading Royals in a 5-3 loss in November 23. He then signed a PTO with the AHL's Hershey Bears and played 32 minutes against Wilkes-Barre on December 4, stopping all 10 shots he faced. Kapelmaster also saw action for the Cleveland Monsters during the 2020-21 campaign, going 2-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

He has appeared in 39 career ECHL games with Reading, Worcester, Jacksonville, Indy, Allen and Fort Wayne, going 14-19-2-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Kapelmaster played in one playoff game for the Komets on their way to a Kelly Cup Title in the 2021 playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, Kapelmaster played three years at Ferris State University and one season at Robert Morris. During his freshman year at Ferris State, he went 10-4-3 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. He was named to the WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2016-17 and earned AHA Second All-Conference during his senior campaign at Robert Morris.

Wichita plays its final game against the Toledo Walleye today starting at 4:15 p.m. CST.

Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.

Get four goal-zone tickets and two lightsabers for just $60.

Sunday, March 5 is another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Everyone in attendance gets a complimentary movie ticket. Season ticket holders can stay afterwards and skate with the team.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

Images from this story

