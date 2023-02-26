ECHL Transactions - February 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 26, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Brandon Kasel, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG

Add Gabe Geurtler, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Delete Brett Epp, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Kansas City:

Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Delete Max Newton, F loaned to Belleville

Savannah:

Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

Delete Max Kaufman, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Sam Craggs, F activated from reserve

Delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wheeling:

Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Justin Addamo, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Wichita:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG

Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG [2/25]

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/25]

Worcester:

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve

Delete Timothy Faulkner, D placed on reserve

