ECHL Transactions - February 26
February 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 26, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Brandon Kasel, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG
Add Gabe Geurtler, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Delete Brett Epp, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Kansas City:
Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Delete Max Newton, F loaned to Belleville
Savannah:
Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson
Delete Max Kaufman, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Sam Craggs, F activated from reserve
Delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wheeling:
Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Justin Addamo, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Wichita:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG
Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG [2/25]
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/25]
Worcester:
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve
Delete Timothy Faulkner, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - February 26 - ECHL
- Anthony Beauregard Takes Care of the Growlers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Rally to Beat Utah - Allen Americans
- Oilers Second-Half Push Falls Short against Rush - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.