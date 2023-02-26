Thunder Can't Hook Walleye on Sunday Afternoon

TOLEDO, OH - Wichita closed a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon, losing in Toledo, 5-1, at the Huntington Center.

The Thunder scored first just three minutes in, but the Walleye rattled off five-unanswered goals and skated away with the weekend sweep.

Mark Liwiski tallied his 10th of the year to provide the lone offense for Wichita. Justin Kapelmaster stopped 46 shots in his first start in a Thunder uniform.

Liwiski put the Thunder on the board in the opening frame as he blasted a one-timer from the slot past Sebastian Cossa.

Brett McKenzie tied it on the power play at 14:21. He found a rebound near the left post and beat Kapelmaster over his leg pad for his first of the game.

At 19:12, Andrew Sturtz redirected a shot from the blue line past Kapelmaster to make 2-1.

In the second, Sam Craggs tipped home a shot from Ryan Lowney at 2:34 to make it 3-1.

Conlan Keenan and McKenzie added goals in the third just two minutes apart to close the scoring to make it 5-1.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Toledo was 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Jake Wahlin and Jay Dickman collected helpers on the Liwiski marker.

Wichita closes a four-game road swing at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night in Independence, MO against Kansas City.

Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

