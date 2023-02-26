Railers Outlast Ghost Pirates to Wrap up Road Trip

Savannah, GA - The Worcester Railers HC (27-24-3-0 57 points) defeated to the Savannah Ghost Pirates by a score of 3-2 at Enmarket Arena in front of a crowd of 6,876. Worcester is home next weekend for a 3-in-3 against the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday and Saturday, and the Maine Mariners in Portland on Sunday.

The Ghost Pirates struck first when Daniel D'Amato (1-0-1) scored on a rebound. Jake Pappalardo (1-0-1) tied things up for Worcester on the power-play. Nick Fea (1-0-1) took the lead for Worcester at the end of the first period. Brandon Estes (1-0-1) tied the game up with a wrist shot early in the second, while Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) retook the lead for Worcester later in the period.

In these two teams first ever meeting, the Ghost Pirates struck first five minutes into the game. Daniel D'Amato (10) took advantage of a scrum out in front of Railers goalie Henrik Tikkanen and was able to get the puck into the back of the net. Ten minutes later, Connor Corcoran was whistled for a high stick, giving Worcester the first power play of the game. Jake Pappalardo (2nd) took advantage of a beautiful pass from Max Johnson to tie things up. Not too long after tying the game, Anthony Repaci found Nick Fea open on the blue line. Nick Fea (5th) had a one-on-one with Ghost Pirates goalie Michael Bullion and scored. This extended Repaci's point streak to 14 games. The Railers went into the first intermission up 2-1.

Five minutes into the second period Savannah tied things up. Brandon Estes (6th) was wide open on the near side and fired a wrist shot top shelf to beat Tikkanen. Worcester retook the lead later in the period. The Railers were in the offensive zone moving the puck when Brent Beaudoin fired a laser at Bullion, beating him just underneath the crossbar, to retake the lead. The period ended with Worcester out in front 3-2. Worcester outshot the Ghost Pirates in the period 12-8.

Worcester still had a one goal lead halfway through the final period of play. The Ghost Pirates had a good chance to tie things up, but a good save and cover by Tikkanen kept them behind by one goal. The Ghost Pirates pulled Bullion in favor of an extra skater with ninety second left to play, needing one to tie things up. The Railers did a good job of keeping the puck out of their own zone for extended periods of time. Myles McGurty fired the puck all the way down the ice, just missing the goal. Icing was called with ten seconds left to play. A good defensive effort on the final faceoff secured the win for the Worcester Railers.

Notes: 3rd Star: Pat Guay (0-2-2). 2nd Star: Anthony Repaci (0-2-2). 1st Star: Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1). Brent Beaudoin and Trevor Cosgrove lead the Railers in shots with 4. Connor Corcoran led the Ghost Pirates in shots with 5. Henrik Tikkanen had 26 saves on 28 shots. Michael Bullion had 27 saves on 30 shots. Worcester was penalized zero times in this game and went 1-1 on the power play. Worcester moves to (27-24-3-0 57 points).

