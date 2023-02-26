Oilers Second-Half Push Falls Short against Rush
February 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-4 to the Rapid City Rush on Saturday Night at the BOK Center.
Alex Aleardi gave the Rush a 1-0 lead on the opening shot of the game for the second consecutive game 29 seconds in. Brennan Blaszczak tied the game 1-1 with 6:29 left in the opening period. Lukas Feuk restored the Rush lead to 2-1 with 3:16 left in the first period.
Calder Brooks continued Rapid City's early-period success, tallying 57 seconds into the middle frame. Matt Marcinew extended the Rush lead to 4-1 5:28 into the second period. Calder Brooks made it a 5-1 game 1:17 seconds after Marcinew's goal. Ethan Stewart tucked in a forehand chance 54 seconds into the latter half of the game for his second point, bringing the score 5-2. Jarod Hilderman notched his third goal of the campaign on the power play 1:34 later to bring the Oilers within two.
Reigning ECHL Player of the Week Max Golod cut the Rush lead to 5-4 with a doorstep-deflection 4:27 into the third period. Keanu Yamamoto launched a 185-foot, empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining to close the score 6-4 in a Rapid City win.
The Oilers host the Rush for a final game in a three-in-three weekend at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center on Sunday, Feb. 26
