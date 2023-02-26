Rabbits Fall Short of Solar Bears 5-4

ORLANDO, FL - Brayden Guy's hat-trick was too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome, as they fell 5-4 to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center.

Greenville wasted little time scoring the opening goal of the game, as Anthony Beauchamp scored his eighth of the season just 37 seconds into the game. At 6:13, the Swamp Rabbits doubled their advantage as Tyler Inamoto's shot deflected off a Solar Bears defender and into the net for his third goal of the season. The Solar Bears found an answer at 18:44, as Michael Brodzinski scored a power-play goal, before Tyler Bird tied the game just 37 seconds later.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits recaptured their advantage, as Brannon McManus skipped a pass to Tanner Eberle, who scored his team-leading 22nd goal at 7:10. Orlando, again, scored a late goal, this time at 18:51, a tip-in goal by Brayden Guy for the 3-3 score line.

Orlando took its first lead of the game at 9:34 into the third period, as Guy netted his second of the game on the power-play. Greenville responded at 12:24, as Justin Nachbaur cleaned up a loose puck for his fourth of the season. At 18:43, Guy scored the game-winner for Orlando, completing his hat-trick in the process.

With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 29-16-7-0 while the Solar Bears improve to 26-22-6-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road, as they travel to Norfolk, VA on Friday night for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the Norfolk Admirals.

