Americans Rally to Beat Utah

Allen Americans right wings Stefan Fournier and Mikael Robidoux pressure the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, (ECHL) affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), rallied to beat the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night 6-3 at the Maverik Center in front of an announced crowd of 5,554.

Utah jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead with three goals in the first 15 minutes and thirty seconds of the game. The Grizzlies dominated the first frame outshooting Allen 19-10.

Much like Friday night's game, things changed dramatically in the second period. The Americans scored four times in the second frame. Jack Combs (29), Colton Hargrove (30), Hank Crone (31), and Chad Butcher (6), all lit the lamp to give the Americans a 4-3 lead after two periods of play. It was the second straight game the Americans put four goals on the board in the second period.

Allen added two more in the third period as Mikael Robidoux (5), scored on a breakaway, and Jack Combs (30), added an empty-net goal to give the Americans the 6-3 victory.

The Americans won the three-game series 2-1, and finished off the year 5-1-0 in Utah. The teams will meet for the final time in the regular season in March in Allen.

The Rapid City Rush are up next for the Americans on Saturday, March 4th, and Sunday, March 5th in Allen.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Colton Hargrove: "We started out slow for the third straight game here, but much like last night, we got our game going in the second period. This was a big win against a divisional opponent."

Chad Costello: "This team has the great ability to turn things around quickly. We don't like the fact that we dug ourselves a hole early, but the fact that we were able to recover and get the win shows we never quit regardless of the score."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Butcher

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - J. Combs

