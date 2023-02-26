Admirals Complete Improbable Comeback, Defeat Nailers 6-5

In a follow-up to Friday's offensive showcase, both teams excelled offensively again this on Saturday. Wheeling started the scoring less than five minutes into the game on a goal from David Drake. Danny Katic was able to tie the game up with 3:10 remaining in the period, scoring on a power play. Wheeling came to life offensively in the second period, scoring three more goals. Cedric Derussieuax scored just 36 seconds into the period to regain the lead for Wheeling. Brian Bowen was able to tie the game up again at two halfway through the period before Wheeling retook the lead 44 seconds later. Tyler Drevitch scored his second of the game with 2:12 left in the frame to give Wheeling a 4-2 lead heading into the final period. The Nailers scored once more just shy of the halfway mark in the period to take a three-goal lead. Norfolk responded in a timely manner, on a goal by Todd Burgess just 67 seconds later. Bowen scored once more with 3:57 to play, and then Darren McCormick scored with 3:21 to play to record the equalizer. Just 24 seconds later, Burgess came up clutch and found the back of the net once again to give the Admirals the lead for good.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Todd Burgess - With two goals on Saturday, including the game-winner, Burgess played an exceptional game. He now has 20 points on the year, with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Brian Bowen - Also collecting two goals on the evening, Bowen played very well and was a key part in the Admirals offensive success tonight. Bowen has five points in eight games with the Admirals this season.

Ryan Foss - With three assists tonight, Foss was an amazing facilitator and played a key role in the Admirals victory on Saturday night. Foss has five points in the last two games, and is the team leader in points with 32.

LOOKING AHEAD

With the victory, Norfolk now returns home to take on Greenville for a two game set starting Friday, March 3rd at 7:05pm.

