Three-Run 11th Leads Captains to Win

BELOIT- Rallying from a 5-1 deficit wasn't enough to lead Beloit past Lake County Tuesday night in a steamy ABC Supply Stadium.

The Captains plated three runs in the top of the 11th to take a 9-6 victory over the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp comeback began in the bottom of the fifth with the team trailing 5-1. RBI hits by Torin Montgomery and Ynmanol Marinez cut the deficit in half to 5-3.

Beloit then tied the game in the sixth inning with the help of a Jake Thompson RBI fielder's choice.

Both squads scored a run in the 10th inning, with Beloit's coming on a wild pitch.

Jared Poland got the start for Beloit and struck out a career-high nine batters in five innings of work. Edgar Sanchez and Cristian Charle each had scoreless outings, while Breidy Encarnacion didn't allow an earned run in two innings.

Beloit and Lake County will continue their six-game series Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. It's One Price Wednesday, when fans can pay $18 and receive a game ticket, hot dog and a soda. Game time is set for 6:35.

