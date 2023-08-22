Wood Knocks Back on Bandits

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were limping home to start a series with the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night after dropping five of six games at Cedar Rapids last week. Matt Wood's key two-out hit in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie, sent the Rattlers to a 4-3 victory, and put a spring in the team's step to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Wisconsin (23-26 second half, 49-64 overall) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Eric Brown Jr, in his first game back with the Timber Rattlers off the Injured List, walked, stole second, and stole third. Brock Wilken drew a walk with one out and stole second with two outs. Hendry Mendez knocked in Brown with an infield single and a wild flip to first allowed Wilken to score the second run of the inning.

The River Bandits (18-31, 50-65) rallied to tie the game in the top of the second. Shervyen Newton drove in the first run with a grounder to second. Eric Kennedy evened the score with a double high off the wall in left.

Neither starting pitcher budged after the initial runs scored against them. River Bandits starter Frank Mozzicato worked five innings, allowed two hits, and struck out seven. Rattlers starter Nate Peterson retired thirteen of the last fourteen batters he faced after the RBI double by Kennedy. Peterson ended the game with five strikeouts and was in line for the win after the Rattlers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Mike Boeve drew a walk with one out and wound up at third base after an errant pickoff throw from pitcher Cooper McKeehan. Then, Joe Gray Jr drew a walk with two outs and stole second to set the stage for Wood. The Rattlers catcher dropped a line drive just fair down the line in left to score both Boeve and Gray for a two-run double and a 4-2 Wisconsin lead.

Brannon Jordan, who was also activated off the Wisconsin IL before Tuesday's game, gave up a lead-off double in the seventh before bouncing back to get the next two batters on strikeouts. Then, Jordan walked Kennedy and another call went to the bullpen. Miguel Guerrero stopped the Bandits rally with a strikeout to strand both runners.

Shane Smith took over in the top of the eighth and set down the top of the Quad Cities order 1-2-3. In the ninth, River Ton singled with one out and took second on defensive indifference with two outs. Smith shattered the bat of Newton on the next pitch, but the ball dropped into left for an RBI single to cut Wisconsin's lead to one run with Kennedy coming back to the plate for Quad Cities.

Smith slammed the door on the Bandits with a strikeout for his fourth save of the season.

The Rattlers emphatically ended a four-game losing streak with the one-run victory.

Wisconsin picked up ground on the Peoria Chiefs, who currently hold the second half West Division playoff spot. The Chiefs were mauled at home 14-3 by the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Rattlers trail the Chiefs by four games with seventeen games remaining in the half.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon. Cameron Wagoner (5-11, 6.54) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The River Bandits have named Rylan Kaufman (0-0, 2.13) as their starter. Game time is 12:10pm.

R H E

QC 020 000 001 - 3 6 2

WIS 200 002 00x - 4 5 1

WP: Nate Peterson (1-2)

LP: Cooper McKeehan (1-2)

SV: Shane Smith (4)

TIME: 2:27

ATTN: 4,485

