Chiefs Unable to Tame West Michigan Bats in 14-3 Loss

August 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL- The Chiefs struggled to keep the Whitecaps off the base paths as Peoria fell 14-3 Tuesday at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs gave up a season-high 14 runs on a season-high 19 hits in the defeat. The gut punch was West Michigan's eight-run sixth inning which was highlighted by two home runs from Luke Gold, including a grand slam which made it 12-2.

Gold led off the sixth with a solar home run off Edgar Manzo to make it 5-2. After a walk, a single and an error brought in another run to make it 6-2. Manzo got a flyout and a strikeout before the Whitecaps put eight straight runners on base, including the grand slam from Gold. That string of offense included RBI singles from Izaac Pacheco and Austin Murr.

Gold finished 4-for-5 with a career-high five RBI. He was not the lone Whitecap to homer in the contest. Brady Allen homered in the first inning off Chiefs starter Inohan Paniagua to give West Michigan an early 3-0 edge.

Paniagua finished four innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking two, hitting two batters and fanning five. One of the hit batters proved costly as Murr was hit to lead off the fourth and later scored on a Gage Workman single which made it 4-0.

Allen, Murr, and Workman each collected two hits, adding on to the season-high 19 knocks on the game.

The Chiefs got to Whitecaps starter Wilkel Hernandez in the bottom of the fourth inning. back-to-back doubles from Chris Rotondo and Osvaldo Tovalin produced a run to make it 4-1. In the fifth, Jimmy Crooks belted his team-leading 11th home run of the season to make it 4-2.

Tovalin went 2-for-4 and became the eighth Midwest League player to reach 60 RBI.

The Whitecaps added two more runs in the ninth against Nathanael Heredia. Colin Burgess led off with a double and scored one pitch later on an Andrew Jenkins single to make it 13-2. Two batters later, a Josh Crouch double brought home Jenkins to make it 14-2. Crouch added three hits in the ballgame going 3-for-5.

Peoria capped the scoring with a run in its half of the ninth off Jack Anderson. Darlin Moquete pinch hit and led off with a double. After a walk, Ramon Mendoza rolled into a fielder's choice with the throw to first base getting away and allowing Moquete to score and make it 14-3.

The Chiefs fall to 60-55 and 27-22 in the second half. West Michigan improves to 61-52 and 29-19 in the latter half. Game two of this six game series is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

