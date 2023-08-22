'Caps Strike Gold in 14-3 Win

PEORIA, IL - West Michigan Whitecaps infielder Luke Gold enjoyed a history-making performance by blasting two homers in the same inning, including a grand slam in the sixth as part of a 14-3 victory over Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park on Tuesday.

Gold is believed to become the first player in franchise history to homer twice in the same inning as part of a win that moved West Michigan 2.5 games ahead of the Fort Wayne TinCaps for first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division after the TinCaps 5-2 loss at Great Lakes. The 14 runs tied West Michigan's season-best scoring output, while its 19 base hits marked the most they've collected in any 2023 contest.

The Whitecaps took advantage of Peoria starting pitcher Inohan Paniagua right out of the gates on Tuesday, enjoying a pair of walks to start the ballgame before Brady Allen blasted a three-run homer, his 14th of the season to help West Michigan take an early 3-0 lead after one inning. The score remained the same until the fourth when Gage Workman ended a seven-pitch at-bat with a run-scoring single, extending the West Michigan lead to 4-0. The Chiefs responded with a run in the bottom of the frame when Osvaldo Tovalin lined a double to the right-field corner to put Peoria on the scoreboard, trimming the 'Caps lead to 4-1. In the fifth, Chiefs catcher Jimmy Crooks launched his 11th homer to draw to within two runs at 4-2. Peoria came no closer as the 'Caps exploded for eight runs in the sixth, highlighted by the two homers from Gold and RBI-singles from Allen, Murr, and Izaac Pacheco. West Michigan tacked on two more runs in the ninth, highlighted by a run-scoring double from Josh Crouch to put the finishing touches on one of the most impressive offensive outbursts during the 2023 season.

The Whitecaps improved to 61-52 overall and 29-19 in the second half, while the Chiefs fell to 60-55 and 27-22 in the second half. Whitecaps reliever Christian Tortosa (5-4) collects his fifth victory of the year, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, while Chiefs starter Inohan Paniagua (0-2) collects his second loss, allowing four runs through four innings on the mound. With the win, the Whitecaps have surpassed their best overall record this season at nine games above .500. Gold and Workman each reached base five times, while Allen and Crouch each recorded four different trips on base.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at Dozer Park against the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday at 7:35 pm. Pitcher Garrett Burhenn takes the mound for West Michigan against the Chiefs Max Rajcic. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:25 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

