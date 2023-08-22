Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Start)

Tuesday, August 22, 2023lGame # 49 (115)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (21-27, 52-61) at Dayton Dragons (25-23, 58-56)

RH Jose Dicochea (0-2, 5.30) vs. RH Kevin Abel (1-1, 8.24)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 1. The first two Fort Wayne batters in the bottom of the first inning belted home runs and the TinCaps held the Dragons to four hits on the day (all singles) to take four-of-six in the series. Carlos Jorge was 2 for 4 for Dayton.

Last Series (August 15-20 at Fort Wayne): Dayton went 2-4 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .252 batting average; 4.7 runs/game; 6 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.73 ERA; 3 errors.

Previous Series (August 8-13 at Wisconsin): Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .273 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 4.67 ERA; 5 errors.

The Dragons reached season highs in hits (60) and extra base hits (25) for a series in the six-game set at Wisconsin.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 18 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

The Dragons batted .263 on the road trip (well above their season average of .231) with 42 extra base hits in 12 games. Over the two week period, the Dragons led the league in doubles and hits while ranking second (behind Lansing) in both OPS and slugging pct.

In 2022, the Dragons had six players reach double-figures in home runs for the first time in franchise history (Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hendrick, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Rece Hinds). In 2023, five Dragons players have reached double-figures (Mat Nelson, Ruben Ibarra, Jack Rogers, Edwin Arroyo, Austin Hendrick) and two more are close (Tyler Callihan and Justice Thompson have eight).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 19 games is batting .333, collecting five home runs, two triples, six doubles, 19 RBI, while slugging .681 with an OPS of 1.096. Rogers had a 12-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 32 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .315 with 17 RBI, 18 extra base hits, and 15 stolen bases with an OPS of .956. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 66 games and is batting .298 with seven home runs, 23 stolen bases, and an .889 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .256.

Ruben Ibarra has a six-game hitting streak, batting .391 (9 for 23) with a home run and a double along with six runs batted in.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .339 with six home runs and a 1.095 OPS.

Tyler Callihan over his last 16 games is batting .305 with five doubles and one triple.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman on the road trip appeared in three games, tossing 9.2 scoreless innings. He did not allow a walk and struck out six.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Jacob Watters (2-8, 6.07) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 4.99)

Thursday, August 24 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Jake Garland (3-8, 7.20) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-5, 4.17)

Friday, August 25 (7:10 pm): Lansing RH Yehizon Sanchez (0-0, 15.00) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.57)

Saturday, August 26 (7:10 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (1-5, 5.38) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.09)

Sunday, August 27 (1:10 pm): Lansing RH Jose Dicochea (stats pending) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-6, 5.16)

