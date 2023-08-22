Benjamin Galiher's Home Run for Life

Two years ago, Benjamin was halfway through seventh grade and had just finished an incredible baseball season - he'd even gotten his first home run. But his parents noticed around the Christmas holidays that something was off. When he developed a fever that spiked after baseball practice, they took him to the doctor. They quickly learned that Benjamin had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

To see him today, you wouldn't guess that Benjamin has been through more than two years of a 3.5-year treatment plan. He just takes it all in stride.

"He loves going to the hospital and seeing all the people at Beacon," said his mom, Sarah. Benjamin found all the doctors very personable, and he talks to each of the nurses about shared interests during his visits. One likes to talk about sports, one shares his appreciation of books, and another simply makes him laugh.

"He has a little connection with each person. That's Benjamin, he's a connector!" said Sarah.

Given that his care started in Indianapolis, the family appreciates that Benjamin has since been able to get the treatments he needs here in South Bend.

"Finding out we could continue care at Beacon was amazing. So much closer, and we love our clinic," said Sarah. "We love the staff and the doctors at Beacon Children's Hospital."

With only a year of treatments to go, 16-year-old Benjamin definitely feels like he's in the home stretch of fighting cancer. And day-to-day life has slowly been returning to normal.

"I feel really good. I just played a full season of high school baseball, so I'm getting back into it," said Benjamin.

The family is grateful, both for his medical progress and his resilient spirit. His father, Sean, summed it up: "Ben has been able to persevere through this and has not let any setbacks impact him at all in his school work or things outside of school. He's a tough kid. He's stronger than me in terms of being able to handle an illness like that. He's a special person."

Thank you to the South Bend Cubs for presenting the 2023 Home Run for Life games this season.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids! To make a donation, please click here.

