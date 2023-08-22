TinCaps Game Information: August 22 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-21, 59-55) @ Great Lakes Loons (22-26, 67-46)

Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 7:05 p.m. | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 49 of 66, 115 of 132

RHP Edwuin Bencomo vs. RHP Hyun-il Choi

LAST WEEK: At home, the TinCaps won 4 of 6 against the Dayton Dragons, including a 6-1 victory Sunday afternoon. It was Fort Wayne's first series win in more than a month, since before the MLB All-Star break.

ADDITIONS: The Padres have assigned right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Lesko, their first pick in last year's draft, and center fielder Sammy Zavala from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Both are rated as top-5 San Diego prospects and top-100 prospects overall. Fort Wayne has also received outfielder Tyler Robertson, first baseman Griffin Doersching, infielder Devin Ortiz, and catcher Addison Kopack.

SUBTRACTIONS: The Padres have promoted the following prospects to Double-A San Antonio... C Ethan Salas (No. 1)... LHP Robby Snelling (No. 3)... 1B Nathan Martorella (No. 10)... 3B Graham Pauley (No. 11)... CF Jakob Marsee (No. 12)... OF Joshua Mears has been placed on the Injured List.

ROSTER NOTES: The TinCaps have now had 26 different position players this season and 36 pitchers, for a total of 62 on the roster. (The franchise record for most players used in a season is 63, set in 2016 and equaled last year.) Catcher Colton Bender and infielder Carlos Luis are the only position players who've remained on the active roster all year. The only remaining Opening Day starters are infielder Nerwilian Cedeño (2B) and Luis (DH). Relievers Ethan Routzahn, and Adam Smith are the only pitchers who've remained active all season.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: After throwing 6 scoreless innings in Sunday's win, Victor Lizarraga earned the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week Award.

FARM SYSTEM RANKINGS: The latest Baseball America farm system rankings have the Padres at No. 7. MLB.com ranks them 9th and ESPN has San Diego at No. 10.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,245 fans per game so far this year across 58 openings, including 14 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 8 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 27-21, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 1.5 games for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Great Lakes won the 1st half. There are 18 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10. West Michigan is @ Peoria this week.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 49-33 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +38 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 61-53 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 116. They're on pace to hit 134 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (69) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.50). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.86) in the MWL.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 14-game on-base streak ended Saturday... Last 24 G since July 25: .281 / .378 / .458 (.836 OPS) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, and 13 RBIs... walk-off HR Wed.

