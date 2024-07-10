Three Revolution Players Named to 2024 Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star Team

July 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has announced their 2024 Mid-Season All-Star Team. Three Revolution players were selected by the votes of the Atlantic League managers and coaches.

Donovan Casey had a historic first half for the Revolution. Casey attained a .361 batting average, a Revolution record setting 75 RBIs for a half-season, and 11 home runs. Currently Casey is second among active players in batting average, first in RBIs, first in runs scored, first in total hits, second in doubles, and tied for 6th in stolen bases. In addition, Casey has excelled defensively, committing only two errors and tied for second amongst all outfielders in assists with four. Casey was the only unanimous player named to this All-Star Team.

The Revolution had a record-breaking first half, posting a 43-20 record with a win percentage of .683, a franchise best. Matt McDermott played a pivotal role in this historic half. On April 29th, the Revolution traded for Matt McDermott from Gastonia, and he made an immediate impact with the Revolution, hitting a solo home run in his first game for the Revs. McDermott finished the first half batting .325, with 36 RBIs, and 7 home runs. McDermott is also second in the league in runs scored, second (to teammate Casey) in total hits, first in triples, and second in stolen bases.

David Washington's power helped propel the Revolution to a historic first half and clinching of the Atlantic League First Half North Division Championship. Washington only played in 50 of the 63 first half games, but still led the Atlantic League in home runs. Washington was batting .298 with 23 home runs and 60 RBIs. The power hitter was on pace with Donovan Casey's RBI numbers until he had his contract purchased by Saraperos de Saltillo on July 3. Washington also leads the league in slugging percentage and OPS.

2024 Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star Team

C Kole Cottam, Lexington Legends

1B David Washington, York Revolution

2B Matt Bottcher, Lexington Legends

SS Matt McDermott, York Revolution

3B Christian Santana, Lancaster Stormers

OF Tyler Dearden, Long Island Ducks

OF Donovan Casey, York Revolution (Unanimous)

OF Josh Stowers, Gastonia Baseball Club

DH Frank Schwindel, Long Island Ducks

Starter Aaron Leasher, Staten Island FerryHawks

Reliever Phoenix Sanders, Gastonia Baseball Club

Closer Matt Seelinger, Long Island Ducks

