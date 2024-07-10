ALPB 2024 Mid-Season All-Stars Feature Two Legends
July 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced the Baseball America 2024 ALPB Mid-Season All-Star team today, featuring two familiar faces to Lexington Legends fans.
Kole Cottam is the All-Star Catcher selection for 2024. Kole featured a batting average of .313 and is third in the league with 17 homeruns, with a league-leading 2 of those being grand slams. Kole is also fourth in the league with a slugging percentage of .625. Kole was previously selected to the 2023 ALPB Post-Season All-Star team.
The second baseman selection is Matt Bottcher for 2024. Matt registered a .307 batting average for the first half of the season, with 8 homeruns and 29 RBIs. On 15 attempts, Matt swiped 14 stolen bases, and posted a .507 slugging percentage.
Two Legends players having Legendary seasons, making a mark on the league. They'll look to right the ship as the Lexington Legends return home for the first time of the second half on Friday, July 12th at 7:00 PM against the Gastonia Baseball Club.
