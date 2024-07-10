Dirty Birds Drop Game Two to Gastonia

(Charleston, WV) - Despite hitting three home runs and scoring nine runs, the Dirty Birds fell to Gastonia 16-9 Wednesday afternoon. Gabriel Rodriguez, who gave up the first six runs to Gastonia, was handed his third loss of the season.

Charleston combined for 11 hits and three of those were home runs. Keon Barnum hit his second home run of the series to make his season total 18. Tillman Pugh hit an opposite home run for his seventh of the year while new addition Joseph Rosa hit his first home run with the Dirty Birds.

The Dirty Birds will face Gastonia tomorrow at 6:35pm for the series finale before embarking on a six-game road trip.

