Aklinski Leads Rockers Attack in Romp over Lexington

July 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point centerfielder Ben Aklinski drove in five runs on three hits to lead a 13-hit offensive explosion as the Rockers took an 11-1 decision from Lexington on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Point. Aklinski was a triple away from hitting for the cycle, having blasted a solo homer, an RBI single and a three-run double.

The win gives the Rockers the series win over the Legends with the series finale slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Thursday at Truist Point.

Aklinski was not the only hitting star for the Rockers as right fielder Gilberto Jimenez had three hits and scored two runs and Quincy Latimore and Evan Edwards each drove in a pair of runs. Edwards hit a two-run homer in the seventh while Latimore knocked a two-run double during a seven-run fourth inning for the Rockers.

Rockers starter Neil Ramirez (W, 3-3) did his share, holding Lexington to four hits and a single run with six strikeouts in his five innings of work. Jacob Edwards and Garrett Schilling each threw a shutout inning in relief. Rockers manager Jamie Keefe turned to newcomer Sam Peddycord to finish up the game. An East Forsyth High grad and former pitcher at Greensboro College, Peddycord made his professional debut with two outstanding innings, retiring all six men he faced and recording a pair of strikeouts.

The seven-run fourth put the game away for the Rockers who had taken a 2-0 lead after three innings on Aklinski's first inning home run and his third inning RBI single. High Point banged out five hits in the third off Lexington starter Luis De La Rosa (L, 1-2) who yielded three doubles and a triple along with three walks in the frame.

The Rockers are now 3-1 in the second half and have a five-game lead in the Atlantic League's Wild Card race over Southern Maryland and Lancaster.

