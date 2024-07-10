Sanders, Stowers Named to ALPB Mid-Season All-Star Team

July 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Baseball Club News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Gastonia Baseball Club right-hander Phoenix Sanders and center fielder Josh Stowers were named to the Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star team on Wednesday.

Phoenix Sanders has thrived in the closer role for Gastonia this season. The former Tampa Bay Ray is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA in 24 appearances. Sanders has issued six walks and has recorded 33 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched. The Augsburg, Germany native has a league-high 12 saves on the season.

Josh Stowers is slashing .316/.407/.566 (.973 OPS) in 63 games with the Club. The center fielder has hit 15 home runs and has recorded a team-best 55 RBIs. Stowers also leads Gastonia in stolen bases (28) and runs scored (57). Stowers had a dominant month of June, hitting .375 with a 1.149 OPS, tallying seven homers and driving in 30 runs. He reached base safely for 15 straight games during the month, from June 9 - June 26. Stowers recorded 13 multi-hit games in the 24 games he played in June.

Sanders and Stowers were great assets in Gastonia's record-setting first half of 2024, and the two continue to shine for the Baseball Club on a regular basis.

