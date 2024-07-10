Lexington Legends Suffer 5-0 Defeat against High Point Rockers

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends had a tough outing against the High Point Rockers today, resulting in a 5-0 loss at Truist Point.

The game started with High Point gaining an early lead in the first inning and extending it with a four-run rally in the second, locking down the game and Lexington out early, and holding the Legends to just two hits all game; a single in the first inning by Matt Botcher and a double by Brady Whalen in the seventh inning.

High Point's offense was led by Ben Aklinski, who hammered a three-run home run in the second inning, adding to his impressive season statistics. Aklinski's homer marked his 14th of the season and contributed to his total of 52 RBIs so far.

Pitching for the Legends, starter Justin Miller, gave up five runs (four earned) over four innings, while striking out two. Despite solid relief efforts from Nic Laio, Jett Lodes and Nick Gardewine who combined for four scoreless innings and five strikeouts, the deficit proved too much to overcome.

High Point's starting pitcher, Cam Bedrosian, showcased dominance on the mound, holding the Legends scoreless over eight innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight batters. Bedrosian's stellar performance earned him his fourth win of the season, lowering his ERA to an impressive 1.80.

The Legends' record now stands at 0-3 to start the second half and they will look to bounce back against High Point tomorrow at 12:05pm.

