Three Ducks Earn Mid-Season All-Star Selections

July 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Mid-Season All-Star Team, presented by Baseball America. Three members of the Long Island Ducks were chosen in voting among the league's 10 field managers: outfielder Tyler Dearden, first baseman Frank Schwindel and right-handed pitcher Matt Seelinger.

"We'd like to congratulate Tyler, Frank and Matt on this well-deserved recognition," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "All three had a fantastic first half of the season and proved to be among the league's best players."

Dearden played in 55 games with the Ducks before his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization on July 2. At the time of his departure, he held the Atlantic League's best batting average at .361. The New Jersey native was also tied for the league lead in doubles (19) while ranking second in extra-base hits (31) and third in hits (73), total bases (128) and slugging percentage (.634). The 26-year-old led the Ducks in RBIs (46), runs scored (37) and games played during his time with the team while ranking second in home runs (12), on-base percentage (.410) and OPS (1.044).

Schwindel has appeared in 42 games with Long Island. He currently leads all active Atlantic Leaguers in batting average (.356) and slugging percentage (.638) while ranking third in on-base percentage (.436). The three-year MLB veteran is second on the team in home runs (12), hits (58) and walks (24) while sitting third in RBIs (42), runs (35) and doubles (10). The 32-year-old was named the Atlantic League Player of the Month for May after posting a league-best .386 batting average along with a 1.139 OPS.

Seelinger made 21 appearances in relief for the Ducks before his contract was purchased by the Detroit Tigers organization on June 25. His 11 saves led the Atlantic League at the time of his departure, and his 21 games led the Ducks. The Long Island native from Westbury conceded just two runs (one earned) over 20.2 innings of work, good for a minuscule 0.43 ERA. He did not allow an earned run until his final appearance with the team and turned in 17 consecutive scoreless outings from May 4 to June 21. The 29-year-old gave up just nine hits and eight walks while striking out 31 batters and holding opponents to a .129 batting average.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.