Revolution Outslug Ducks in High-Scoring Affair

July 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 16-9 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Revolution jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. on RBI singles by Rudy Martin Jr. and Zander Wiel along with a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Jacob Rhinesmith. Long Island answered with a run in the bottom of the first on a sac fly to right off the bat of Frank Schwindel, closing the gap to 3-1. However, York answered with two more runs in the second on Donovan Casey's RBI single and a run-scoring wild pitch, giving the visitors a four-run lead.

Ryan McBroom's RBI single in the third off Revs starter Michael Horrell made it a 5-2 game. York countered with back-to-back RBI singles by Martin Jr. and Casey in the fourth and a solo homer to left by Wiel in the fifth to open up a six-run advantage. However, a four-run bottom of the fifth, highlighted by McBroom's RBI double to left and Ivan Castillo's two-run single to right, trimmed Long Island's deficit to 8-6.

York put together a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by two-run hits from Rhinesmith and Wiel, to push their lead back up to seven at 13-6. Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI single and Schwindel's run-scoring groundout closed the gap back to five in the bottom of the sixth. The Revs rounded out their scoring with two runs in the seventh and another in the ninth, while McBroom launched a solo homer to left-center for the Flock in the seventh.

Horrell (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings with a pair of strikeouts. Woods Jr. (4-4) took the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks in four innings while striking out four.

McBroom led the Ducks offensively with three hits, four RBIs and two runs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Schwindel added two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Bradley Jr. chipped in with two hits, an RBI and a walk.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday morning. Game time is slated for 11:05 a.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 10:05 (9:50 for full season ticket holders). It's Camp Day at the ballpark as well as a Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (4-2, 4.50) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Ethan Lindow (7-4, 6.41).

