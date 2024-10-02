Three Named All-Stars Pitching

Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Outfielder Gaige Howard and Lancaster's top two starting pitchers, Noah Bremer and Max Green, were named to the Atlantic League's year-end All-Star Team, it was announced today by league officials.

The selections were made by the ten Atlantic League member teams during the final week of the regular season. Teams were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Howard finished the season among the league leaders in several offensive categories. The former Dodgers farmhand ended the campaign fourth in the league in batting at .325, second in on-base percentage (.437), tops in walks (83), third in doubles (31), tied for fourth in runs (94) and third in hits (138). Over the season, Howard cracked five homers and drove home 54. He started 115 of the Stormers' 126 games and appeared in 117.

Lancaster's pitching duo shared the starting nod with York's right-handed ace, Jon Olsen.

Bremer, a former Texas Rangers minor leaguer, jumped into Lancaster's starting rotation two weeks into the season. The right-hander finished the season with a 10-7 record and 4.06 ERA, good for second best in the Atlantic League among qualifying pitchers. The right-hander's 132 strikeouts were the league's third best total and the fourth highest amount in club history. He led the Stormers with nine quality starts The California native threw at least five innings in all starts but one not affected by rain.

Green, who had previously pitched in the Detroit organization, tied for the league lead with 12 wins while posting a 12-5 overall mark and a 4.35 ERA, third best among the

league's starters. The southpaw was 12-2 with a 3.63 ERA as a starter, and the Stormers won 15 of his 20 starts. Green also ranked among league leaders with 124 strikeouts.

"All three of these guys had good years and were a key part of our team's success," said manager Ross Peeples. "They go about their business the right way and prepare for success every day.

