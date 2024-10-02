Five Revs Named to the Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team

(York, PA) - A franchise-record tying five York Revolution players have been announced as members of the 2024 Postseason Atlantic League All-Star Team. As voted on by the league's managers, these players represent the best players at their respective positions during the 2024 season.

Outfielder Donovan Casey, Outfielder Rudy Martin, Jr., Shortstop Matt McDermott, Starting Pitcher Jon Olsen and Reliever Matt Turner were named to the 2024 All-Star Team.

The record number of Revolution players represented on the 2024 list matches the previous high of five players selected on the championship winning 2010 Revolution team. In team history including the 2024 season, a total of 39 Revolution players have been named to the postseason All-Star team.

Outfielder Donovan Casey, whose contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 6, 2024, was a league leader in several offensive and defensive categories. At the time of his signing, Casey was in the top ten in the league in batting average, runs batted in (RBI), runs scored, hits, stolen bases, sacrifice flies and slugging percentage. Casey ended the first half of the season averaging 1.25 RBI per game, the highest rate in league history, and was the only unanimous mid-season Atlantic League All-Star selection. Casey finished the season second in batting average (.348), tied for third in runs batted in (RBI) with teammate David Washington (96), and was sixth in the league in slugging percentage (.575). Defensively, Casey posted a .984 fielding percentage, making only two errors and leading the league with 10 outfield assists.

Outfielder Rudy Martin, Jr., was the stolen base champion of the Atlantic League, notching 78 stolen bases which is the fourth best single season total in league history. Martin, Jr., also ranked third in batting average (.326), second in runs scored (108, seventh best in league history), and top ten in doubles, triples, walks, and on base percentage. Martin, Jr., was a stalwart in the Revolution line-up, playing in 112 of 126 regular season games. Defensively at center field, Martin, Jr. committed only one error and had a fielding percentage of .993, which is the position he spent most of the season playing.

Shortstop Matt McDermott ranked 10th in the league in batting average (.307), first in at bats (515), first in runs scored (115, third best in league history), first in hits (158), first in triples (7) and third in stolen bases (56). McDermott led all Atlantic League shortstops in innings played (1,010), putouts (170), and assists (299). McDermott's fielding percentage of .983 ranks first amongst those shortstops who played at least 450 innings at that position, and he committed only eight errors all season. Acquired in an early season trade from the Gastonia Baseball Club, McDermott became a fixture in the York infield as a core member of the 2024 championship team. Previously this week, McDermott became the first Revolution shortstop to be selected for the Drake All-Defensive Team.

RHP Jon Olsen narrowly missed achieving the triple crown in pitching for the 2024 season. Olsen was first in the league in wins (12), first in Earned Run Average (3.60) and second in strikeouts (136), only two behind the league leader in that category. Olsen ranked first in opposing batting average (.246) and Walks/Hits per Inning Pitched (1.14) for those pitchers who amassed more than 100 innings pitched in 2024. Olsen also paced the league in having the highest number of strikeouts per nine innings (9.587, eighth best in league history) and in allowing the fewest walks per nine innings (1.833). Olsen appeared in 25 games, 19 of which were starts. His 127.2 innings pitched ranked sixth in the league, and he added three saves in the early part of the season.

LHP Matt Turner served as the closer for the York Revolution for most of the 2024 season. Turner had a record of 4-1, recorded 17 saves on the season (second in the league) and had an ERA of 2.44. The hard-throwing left-hander gave up only 37 hits in 48.0 innings pitched, allowing only 18 walks and recording 62 strikeouts. Turner earned the win in the championship clinching Game 3 of the Finals and allowed only a miniscule ERA of 1.80 in the postseason.

