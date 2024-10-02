Flying Boxcars Earn ALPB Honors

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars







The Atlantic League has announced that the Flying Boxcars are recipients of the 2024 Joe Klein Executive of the Year and Ballpark of the Year awards. The Atlantic League post season awards are voted on by all members of the league and are awarded to the team that shows consistency and excellence in each category.

Joe Klein Executive of the Year

(Presented to the person(s) who have made outstanding contributions to the club/league through continued operating excellence)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Executive Team of David Blenckstone, Chuck Domino, and Mary Nixon

The Flying Boxcars management team oversaw the design, construction and opening of Meritus Park and brought professional baseball back to Hagerstown after a lengthy absence. The ballpark serves as the centerpiece of Hagerstown's downtown economic revitalization and has become an instant staple in the Hub City. The management team, led by General Manager David Blenckstone and assisted by Chuck Domino and Mary Nixon, built a front office team and served as exemplary leaders in the community. Under their leadership, the Flying Boxcars drew several crowds of over 4,000, and finished fourth in the league in attendance, despite losing early dates to a soft opening which began the season.

Ballpark of the Year

(The ALPB venue exemplifying the values of customer service, cleanliness, and overall hospitality and ambience)

Meritus Park, Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars teamed up with Meritus Health to open Meritus Park, the newest ballpark in the Atlantic League. Meritus Park is utilized year-round, having already hosted several key events, including a Joe Nichols concert, corporate events and a welcome back party for Hagerstown's Olympic medalist, Aaron Brooks.

Meritus Park, which opened its doors in May, serves as a model for minor league baseball. The park boasts a 360 degree concourse and two outfield bar areas that make it perfect for baseball and non-baseball events. There is no bad seat in the house, as you will always find yourself close to the action and amenities.

Later this year, the park is set to be used for community events including "Boxtoberfest" and a Halloween trick-or-treat event.

The park boasts state of the art electronic equipment, a Daktronics video board and a fan favorite light up model of a Flying Boxcar in right field while drawing attention to Meritus Health community healthcare and wellness services.

