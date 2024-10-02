Atlantic League Names 2024 Postseason All-Star Team

October 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the members of the 2024 Postseason All-Star Team. As voted upon by the league's managers and coaches, these 14 elite players represent the premier players in the Atlantic League during the recently completed 2024 campaign.

The ALPB Champion York Revolution placed a league-high five players on the All-Star Team followed by the Lancaster Stormers with three. The Charleston Dirty Birds and the Gastonia Baseball Club each had two players on the squad. Those four teams were the four 2024 half-season champions.

While there are no repeat members from the 2023 Postseason All-Star team, Southern Maryland closer Endrys Briceno received his third award, having also been named the closer on the 2021 and 2022 squads. He is just the second ALPB closer to receive three Postseason All-Star honors, joining Jim Ed Warren who was honored in 2010, 2011 and 2013 while pitching for the Blue Crabs. Briceno led the ALPB with 20 saves in 2024 and compiled a 5-4 record with a 2.06 ERA over 44 appearances.

York's 2024 championship was largely fueled by its five All-Stars including starting pitcher Jon Olsen, shortstop Matt McDermott, outfielders Rudy Martin, Jr. and Donovan Casey, and reliever Matt Turner. Of the five, only Casey was not part of York's championship series sweep of Charleston as his contract was transferred to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early August. Over 79 games, Casey hit .348 with 16 homers and 96 RBI. He led the league in the first half with a remarkable 85 RBI over 63 games.

McDermott hit .309 on the year with 18 homers and 66 RBI while finishing third in the ALPB with 54 stolen bases. Martin, Jr. was the league leader with 78 stolen bases, the most by any ALPB player since 2021. Martin, Jr. added a .326 average, 12 homers and 57 RBI to his stat line.

Olsen led the Atlantic League with a 3.60 ERA among all pitchers with over 100 innings. The Revs' ace tied for the league lead with 12 wins while going 12-3 in 19 starts. He fanned 136 over his 127.2 innings and walked just 26. Turner appeared in 49 games, posting a 4-1 record with 17 saves and a 2.44 ERA with 62 strikeouts over his 48 innings of work.

League runner-up Charleston placed two players on the team including first baseman Keon Barnum and catcher Rusber Estrada. Barnum led the Atlantic League with 41 homers, becoming just the sixth player in league history to eclipse the 40-homer mark. He hit .301 on the season and was second in the ALPB with 115 RBI. Barnum is the first player in league history to post a batting average of over .300 while hitting 40 or more home runs.

Estrada's 22 home runs were the most of any ALPB catcher. He set the league single game record with four homers vs. Lexington on July 17. For the year, Estrada hit .279 and led all catchers with 84 RBI.

The Lancaster Stormers claimed the North Division's second half title while utilizing starting pitchers Noah Bremer and lefty Max Green. Green tied for the league lead with 12 wins, going 12-5 with a 4.34 ERA over 20 starts. He fanned 124 hitters in 100 innings while walking 55. Bremer was 10-7 with a 4.05 ERA in 24 starts and 132 strikeouts in 135.1 innings.

Lancaster outfielder Gaige Howard joins Casey and Martin, Jr. in the All-Star outfield. Howard recorded a .325 batting average with five homers and 54 RBI. Howard led the league with 83 walks and was fifth in the ALPB with 94 runs scored.

South Division first half champion Gastonia placed two infielders on the Postseason All-Star team. Third baseman Jake Gatewood led the ALPB with 121 RBI, the third-highest season total in league history. He added a .295 batting average and 33 home runs while finishing fourth in the league in homers. Gatewood led the league with 67 extra base hits and 34 doubles. Wylie recorded a .249 batting average with 34 home runs, 84 RBI and 25 stolen bases. He ranked fifth in the league by drawing 76 walks and his 56 extra base hits were also fifth-best in 2024.

Staten Island's Luis Castro was named the designated hitter on the All-Star team. Castro led the league with a .356 batting average while hitting 24 home runs and driving in 80. His .636 slugging average was also tops in the ALPB in 2024.

McDermott and Casey enjoyed the distinction of being the only members of the Baseball America Mid-Season All-Star team to repeat on the Postseason squad.

2024 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team

C: Rusber Estrada, Charleston Dirty Birds

1B: Keon Barnum, Charleston Dirty Birds

2B: Justin Wylie, Gastonia Baseball Club

SS: Matt McDermott, York Revolution

3B: Jake Gatewood, Gastonia Baseball Club

DH: Luis Castro, Staten Island

OF: Rudy Martin, Jr., York Revolution

OF: Gaige Howard, Lancaster Stormers

OF: Donovan Casey, York Revolution

SP: Noah Bremer, Lancaster Stormers

SP: Max Green, Lancaster Stormers

SP: Jon Olsen, York Revolution

Reliever: Matt Turner, York Revolution

Closer: Endrys Briceno, Southern Maryland

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.