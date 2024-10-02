Dirty Birds Catcher Rusber Estrada and First Baseman Keon Barnum Named ALPB Postseason All-Stars

(Charleston, WV) - Dirty Birds' starting catcher Rusber Estrada and first baseman Keon Barnum were names to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball 2024 Postseason All-Star Team. Atlantic League coaches, managers, and executives vote on this award recognition of the best players at each position in the league this year.

Estrada led the league with most games played as a catcher with 101 games behind the plate. He also led the catchers in total chances and total put outs. He committed only seven errors with 941 total chances making his fielding percentage .993. The Venezuelan catcher ended the season with a .279 batting average (sixth best on the team and second best among catchers in the league), 22 home runs (most among catchers in the league and second most on the team), and 84 RBI (also second best on the team and best among ALPB catchers).

"Rusber Estrada is a machine," said Ben Blum, Dirty Birds General Manager. "Thankful to have him as part of our 2024 team and for the ALPB for recognizing his talents behind and at the plate."

Barnum played in 120 games as a first baseman or designated hitter for Charleston in 2024. He led the league with 41 home runs and drove in the second most runs with 115 RBI. The left-handed hitter also had the second most hits in the league (141), the most total bases (288), the second most walks (82), and the second most extra-base hits (65). Defensively, Barnum played 83 games at first base and only committed four errors. His fielding percentage was .993.

"These guys were consistently great throughout the entire season," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. "These guys did a terrific job representing Charleston and our entire organization on and off the field."

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 25-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 47 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

