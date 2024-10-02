Jake Gatewood & Justin Wylie Named Atlantic League All-Stars

October 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Baseball Club News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Jake Gatewood and Justin Wylie were named to the 2024 Postseason All-Star Team, as announced by the Atlantic League on Wednesday.

Gatewood, who was named to the Drake All-Defensive Team on Tuesday, was also one of the most prolific hitters in the ALPB this season. The infielder slashed .295/.395/.607 (1.002 OPS) with 33 home runs and a league-best 121 RBIs, breaking the Gastonia franchise RBI record set by Josh Sale (104) in 2021.

Gatewood finished top ten in the Atlantic League with 121 RBIs (1st), 34 doubles (1st), .607 SLG (3rd), 33 HRs (4th), 70 walks (6th) and 126 hits (10th).

Hitting right behind Gatewood for most of the year was Justin Wylie, who had a tremendous 2024 season. Wylie led Gastonia in home runs (34), walks (76) and runs scored (93), leading the way for the team that hit a league-best 201 home runs.

Wylie slashed .249/.362/.545, which totals a .907 OPS. The second baseman drove in 84 runs to go along with his 34 long balls. He finished top ten in the ALPB in HR, BB, R, RBIs and SLG.

This season, Wylie became the third player in Atlantic League history to join the 30-20 club, hitting 34 homers and stealing 25 bases. The other two players to have accomplished this feat are Ozzie Canseco (48 HR, 21 SB with Newark in 2000) and Leobaldo Cabrera (34 HR, 20 SB with Spire City in 2023).

Gastonia has two representatives of the nine position players named All Stars in 2024.

