Boxcars Connect with 2024 Community Initiatives

October 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars strive to make a difference in Downtown Hagerstown and surrounding communities. Throughout the 2024 season, the Boxcars have taken part in several community initiatives and lent a helping hand when needed in the community.

2024 Initiatives -

Cancer Awareness Night at Meritus Park

The Flying Boxcars partnered with the American Cancer Society in July to bring Cancer Awareness Night to Meritus Park. Boxcars players wore special edition cancer jerseys that represented all cancers on the night of the game, and auctioned the game worn pieces to the public, with all profits being donated to the American Cancer Society. The special moment for players and fans was widely regarded as one of the most impactful nights at Meritus Park during the 2024 season.

Throughout the game, the American Cancer Society also allowed fans the ability to create their own luminaries to be displayed on the field during the post-game fireworks show, as well as several other fundraising opportunities throughout the evening.

Washington County Day of Caring

This fall, businesses around Washington County participated in the Washington County Day of Caring, hosted by United Way of Washington County. Business took part in projects around Hagerstown, and the Boxcars front office was assigned to Head Start of Washington County.

During the event, members of the front office staff had the opportunity to take part in the school's field day and brought Stryker to the event to visit the students.

Stryker & Players in the Community

Throughout the season and offseason, Flying Boxcars players and Stryker had the opportunity to visit local schools, businesses, nursing homes and more. Locations included local elementary schools, the Washington County Free Library, Coffman's Nursing Home, Potomac Towers and local little leagues.

Stryker also had the very special opportunity to throw out first pitches at local little leagues and at Shepard Pratt's Community Day in Frederick.

Educator Appreciation Night

In September, the Flying Boxcars teamed up with Educational Systems Federal Credit union to offer free tickets to all educators. Local teachers and educators packed the park for Thirsty Thursday and drew a crowd of 3359.

F&M Strikeout Initiative

This season, the Flying Boxcars joined forces with F&M Trust to create the team's first strikeout initiative. For every Flying Boxcars strikeout at Meritus Park, F&M Trust made a donation to local charities - Girls inc. and the Boys and Girls Club.

Washington Goes Purple Recovery Walk

In September, Washington County Goes Purple hosted their Recovery Walk at Meritus Park. The event supports recovery in Hagerstown and promotes the elimination of stigma regarding those struggling with substance abuse. The community rallied behind the cause, bringing hundreds to the stadium to show their support.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.