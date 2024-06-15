Three Homers, Extra Innings Heroics Power Somerset Over Binghamton

Somerset Patriots' Grant Richardson on game night

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-4 in an extra-innings thriller in game five of a six game series on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY. Saturday marked Somerset's fourth double-digit strikeout performance over the first five games of the series vs. Binghamton, where Patriots pitchers have fanned 63 Rumble Ponies in 45 IP. With a Portland loss and Somerset win on Saturday, the Patriots move 2.5 games out of first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division with seven games remaining in the first half. The victory marked the Patriots first extra innings win of the season.

RHP Zach Messinger (5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K) did not factor into a decision. Over his last eight appearances (six starts) since the start of May, Messinger has pitched to a 2.40 ERA in 41.1 IP with 48 K. His 78 K this season lead the Eastern League.

RHP Yorlin Calderon (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K) threw three perfect frames in relief with five strikeouts. Calderon set a new season high with five strikeouts. In 12 appearances with Somerset this season, Calderon has posted a 2.89 ERA over 18.2 IP with 19 K.

C Agustin Ramirez (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R, HBP) smacked a solo homer in the 3rd inning, his 16th of the season, to put Somerset on the board. Ramirez recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and 17th of the season. The Yankees No. 20 prospect has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games since 6/5 vs. HFD, over which he's slashing .415/.429/.707 with 4 HR, 9 R, and 12 RBI. Ramirez has a hit in each of the first five games of the series vs. Binghamton, where he is 11-for-23 (.478) with 1 HR, 6 RBI, and 6 R. Ramirez leads all Eastern League hitters with 16 HR, 47 RBI, 46 R, 127 TB, and 30 XBH.

LF Aaron Palensky (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) launched his first homer of the season, a go-ahead two-run blast in the 4th inning to give Somerset a 3-2 lead. Palensky extended his on-base streak to eight games, which matches his season-long. Palensky has hit safely in five of his last six games, over which he's 5-for-21 with 6 RBI and 3 R. The two-run shot snapped a 39-game homerless drought dating back to 9/21/23 as a member of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RF Jared Wegner (3-for-5, R, 2B) recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game. Over three games played this series vs. Binghamton, Wegner is 5-for-14 with an RBI and 2 2B.

3B Max Burt (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) launched a solo homer in the 7th inning, extending the Patriots lead to 4-2. The long ball marked Burt's second of the season and first since being activated off of the Patriots injured list on 6/9.

